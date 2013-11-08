NEW DELHI Nov 8 Indian Oil Corp aims
to start its 300,000-barrels-per-day Paradip refinery by
April-May instead of March as cyclone Phailin that had hit
India's east coast last month caused a labour shortage.
"There was a setback because of the recent cyclone because
most of the contract labourers had to desert that place ... We
lost almost one-and-a-half to two months because of this
cyclone," said R.K. Ghosh, IOC's head of refineries.
There were 23,000-24,000 workers and hardly half of them
have come back, said Chairman R.S. Butola.
Ghosh said Paradip refinery is equipped to process tough
grades like that from Latin America but in the initial year of
operation IOC will use only low sulphur oil from Middle East and
West Africa.
He said the refinery is expected to operate at full capacity
within six months of commissioning.
IOC, India's biggest refiner and fuel retailer, is expanding
its crude slate and testing new grades including those from
Latin America ahead of the start-up of the Paradip refinery.
It buys Mexico's Maya crude and in September bought trial
cargo of Colombia's Castilla and Vasconia oil. It is also in
talks with Colombia, Venezuela and Brazil for term deals.
Ghosh said IOC plans to buy a trial cargo of Brazil's Marlim
grade in this fiscal year ending in March.
IOC, along with subsidiary Chennai Petroleum
controls about 31 percent of India's oil refining capacity of
4.3 million bpd.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)