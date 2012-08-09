A worker fills a car with petrol as he gestures towards the fuel barometer for the passenger to check, at a fuel station in Kolkata September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI State-run refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) is currently incurring revenue loss of 1.37 rupees per litre of petrol sales, its chairman said.

"We see gasoline prices moving up. We have to either raise prices or if there are difficulties due to factors like inflation and drought, we would like the government to compensate us," R.S. Butola told reporters.

Earlier, IOC said its net loss for the June quarter widened to 224.5 billion rupees, from 37.2 billion a year ago.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)