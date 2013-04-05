NEW DELHI, April 5 Indian Oil Corp has bought 2 million barrels of Nigerian crude and 1 million barrels of Murban from the United Arab Emirates for June lifting in its latest tender, an industry source said on Friday.

The refiner has bought a Very Large Crude Carrier comprising 1 million barrels each of Nigerian grades Bonga and Forcados from Trafigura, the source said. Total sold the Murban, the source added.

Price details were not immediately available.

IOC is India's largest oil refiner. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Alex Lawler and Keiron Henderson)