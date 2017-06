LONDON, Sept 10 India's largest state-run oil refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC)bought five light sweet cargoes of West African crude oil for November loading, a trading source said on Monday.

The refiner bought three cargoes of Nigerian Qua Iboe, two from Chevron and one from Glencore.

IOC also bought one cargo of Bonga, also a Nigerian grade, from Glencore and one cargo of Angolan Kissange from Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)