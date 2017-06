(Corrects to one VLCC from two in paragraphs 1, 2)

LONDON/NEW DELHI Jan 31 Indian Oil Corp has bought one cargo of crude oil in a tender for a total of around 2 million barrels, traders said on Thursday.

Traders said Vitol had supplied one VLCC, split between Qua Iboe and EA grades, though the Qua Iboe was said to have been originally supplied by Exxon.

Traders are closely watching sales to India, because slower demand in recent months has weighed on differentials. (Reporting by Simon Falush in London and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; editing by Jason Neely)