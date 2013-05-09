NEW DELHI/LONDON May 9 Indian Oil Corp will buy a very large crude carrier of oil carrying Nigerian Forcados and Angolan Girassol grades from Total, trade sources said on Thursday.

One of the sources said that IOC had bought around 2 million barrels of UAE's Murban crude on two suexmaxes. The source said that they would be sold by BP and Shell.

IOC plans to add three Latin American and two Middle Eastern countries to its annual oil purchase deals in the fiscal year through March, a parliamentary committee said, as the energy-hungry nation diversifies its supply sources.   (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)