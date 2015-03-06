KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 Malaysia's IOI Properties Group Bhd said on Friday it would not extend the offer period to buy a 37.17 percent stake in Taipei Financial Center Corp, which owns the Taipei 101 skyscraper.

The three-month period for the seller and purchaser to obtain foreign investment approval from the Investment Commission (FIA) of Taiwan expired on March 5, the Malaysian property firm said in a statement to the local bourse.

IOI Properties Group Bhd said in December it planned to buy the stake for 2.74 billion ringgit ($751 million).

Last month, Taiwan's finance ministry said it was confident of winning more than half of board seats at the Taipei 101 skyscraper, dashing hopes for IOI Properties' planned investment in a stake in the building. For the full statement: bit.ly/1EkSwO5 ($1 = 3.6480 ringgit) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alan Raybould)