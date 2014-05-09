KUALA LUMPUR May 9 Malaysia's IOI Properties
Group Bhd said it had applied for regulatory approval
to issue Islamic bonds worth 1.5 billion ringgit ($463.3
million) to repay existing loans and fund land development and
other investment.
IOI Properties, Malaysia's second-largest real estate
developer by market value, said in a stock exchange filing it
had submitted its application to the Securities Commission on
Friday.
The bond, or sukuk, will have a tenure up to 15 years from
the first issuance date, the company said, adding that the first
750 million ringgit raised will be used to refinance a loan owed
by subsidiary IOIP Capital Management Sdn Bhd to Malayan Banking
Bhd
The rest of the proceeds will be utilised to "finance land
and development costs, any incidental costs, investment and
working capital requirements of IOI Properties Group and its
subsidiaries", the firm said..
Maybank Investment Bank is the principal adviser, lead
arranger and lead manager for the sukuk programme.
For the full statement: link.reuters.com/rav29v
($1 = 3.2375 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Jane Baird)