KUALA LUMPUR Jan 17 Malaysian plantations and property firm IOI Corp said on Tuesday the Singaporean government had accepted its S$408 million ($316.22 million) tender of a parcel of land in the city state.

IOI Corp said in a statement to the stock exchange in Malaysia that the six acre land parcel provides the firm with "an opportunity to be involved in the mass property market in Singapore." ($1 = 1.2903 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)