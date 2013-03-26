BRIEF-Sunyard System Engineering's joint stock company gets approval for IPO
* Says its joint stock company Caitong International Securities gets regulatory approval for its initial public offering
LONDON, March 26 Iomart Group PLC : * Iomart Group expects to show an adjusted EBITDA(1) of not less than £16.4
million (FY 2012: £11.2 million) * Sees adjusted profit before tax of approximately £10.6 million (FY 2012: £6.9
million)
* Will expand its European operations with option to host data in its Germany-based cloud