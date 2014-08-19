Aug 19 Cinven
* Notes announcement made earlier today by iomart and
confirms that it has approached iomart regarding a possible
recommended cash offer.
* This announcement does not amount to a firm intention to
make an offer, and accordingly there can be no assurance that an
offer for iomart will be made.
* Angus macsween, richard logan and sarah haran,
respectively ceo, finance director and operations director of
iomart, who have a combined holding of approximately 18.5 per
cent. Of ordinary shares of iomart, have indicated their support
for proposal.
