UPDATE 1-Magnitude 7.1 quake strikes off Chile's coast, near Santiago -USGS
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, near the capital Santiago, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Sept 15 Cinven:
* Offer talks for Iomart Group Plc terminated
* Host has subsequently terminated these discussions and confirms that it is no longer considering making an offer for Iomart Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 24 An investment banking vice president and risk management specialist was criminally charged on Monday with insider trading in Neustar Inc before the advertising technology company agreed to be acquired by a private equity firm.