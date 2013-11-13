AMSTERDAM Nov 13 Ion Beam Applications SA
* Says pick up in revenues over H1 2013 due to good order book
conversion
* Says revenues of EUR 154.9 million, down 1% compared to the
same period in 2012
* Says REBIT margin for 2013 forecasted at 8%, on track to
reach 10% REBIT margin in 2014
* Says bioassays sale on track, closing anticipated by end of
the year
* Says company on track to be selected for eight new proton
therapy (PT) rooms in 2013
* Says strong backlog of EUR 183.0 million at end of September
2013, in line
with Q3 2012 end
* Expects orders for 6 more PT rooms before year end based on
strong pipeline, term sheets already signed
* Says IBA expects to report slightly positive net profits for
the year 2013
* Says deliver an operating profit margin of 10% by the end of
2014
* Confident it can achieve annual compound revenue growth of 5%
to 10% over
next three years