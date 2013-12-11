BRUSSELS Dec 11 Ion Beam Applications SA :
* Says IBA and sk capital reach agreement on a full and final
settlement
* Full and final settlement for all outstanding claims and
counterclaims
regarding IBA molecular
* Agreement remains subject to approval of the final
documentation by the
respective boards of companies
* Have agreed on the way they will co-manage joint
participation in IBA
molecular compounds development sàrl in future
* Says future expected expenses will result in an exceptional
loss of around
EUR 5 million
* Says management still confirms its guidance for a positive
result for 2013
* Iba-co will sell to sk rose sarl for one euro the EUR 10
million bridge note
co had got for IBA molecular sale