BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Nine-month profit rises
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
Nov 13 Ion Beam Applications Sa
* Revenues for first nine months to 30 september 2014 of EUR 151.0 million, down 2.5%
* IBA expects to report revenue growth in 5-10% range for full year 2014
* Strong backlog of EUR 177.4 million in proton therapy and other accelerators division at end of september 2014,
* Confidence in scheduled strong revenue recognition in Q4 from EUR 177.4 million backlog of proton therapy and other accelerators projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 30 Memphis Pharmaceuticals And Chemical Industries Sae
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 55,988 versus JOD 151,353 year ago