Nov 7 Biogen Inc and Ionis Pharmaceuticals said their investigational treatment for a type of rare genetic muscular disorder met its main goal in an interim analysis of a late-stage study.

The interim analysis found that children receiving this treatment experienced significant improvement in motor function compared with those who didn't receive the treatment, the companies said in a statement.

The drug, nusinersen, is being developed to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

SMA disrupts the part of the nervous system that controls voluntary muscle movement, eventually taking away an individual's ability to walk, eat or breathe.

Biogen said in August it would exercise an option to develop and commercialize nusinersen after the drug met the main goal of improving motor symptoms in an interim analysis of another late-stage study. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)