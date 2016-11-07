Nov 7 Biogen Inc and Ionis
Pharmaceuticals said their investigational treatment
for a type of rare genetic muscular disorder met its main goal
in an interim analysis of a late-stage study.
The interim analysis found that children receiving this
treatment experienced significant improvement in motor function
compared with those who didn't receive the treatment, the
companies said in a statement.
The drug, nusinersen, is being developed to treat spinal
muscular atrophy (SMA).
SMA disrupts the part of the nervous system that controls
voluntary muscle movement, eventually taking away an
individual's ability to walk, eat or breathe.
Biogen said in August it would exercise an option to develop
and commercialize nusinersen after the drug met the main goal of
improving motor symptoms in an interim analysis of another
late-stage study.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)