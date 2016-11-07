* Biogen says potential U.S. launch by 2016-end or Q1 2017
* Drug may get $1 bln-$2 bln in peak annual sales - Piper
Jaffray
* Shares of Ionis jump as much as 28.16 pct
* Biogen shares up as much as 7.32 pct
(Updates shares, adds analyst comments)
Nov 7 Biogen Inc and Ionis
Pharmaceuticals said a second late-stage study testing
their drug for a rare genetic muscular disorder, the leading
genetic cause of death in infants, was successful, prompting
them to stop the trial early.
Ionis Pharmaceutical's stock jumped up as much as 28.16
percent to $34.77 while Biogen shares rose as much as 7.32
percent to $297.27 in trading on Monday.
An interim analysis found that patients with a less-severe
form of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) who received the drug,
Spinraza (nusinersen), experienced significant improvement in
motor function compared with those who didn't.
A separate late-stage study in August evaluating the drug in
patients with the most-severe form of SMA was stopped early
after the drug was found effective.
SMA disrupts the part of the nervous system that controls
voluntary muscle movement, eventually taking away an
individual's ability to walk, eat or breathe.
Currently, there is no approved treatment for the condition
and it affects about 1 in 10,000 babies, and some 1 in 50
Americans is a genetic carrier, according to Illinois-based Cure
SMA.
Monday's announcement increases the probability of Spinraza
obtaining a broad initial label, analysts said.
Biogen, which agreed to pay Ionis a $75 million license fee
to take responsibility for the drug's development, regulatory
and commercialization activities in August, is preparing for a
potential U.S. launch of Spinraza, possibly by the end of the
year or the first quarter of 2017.
Spinraza could provide a new growth opportunity for Biogen,
which hasn't seen big organic growth since the launch of
multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera and has faced several
late-stage setbacks over the past year.
Avexis Inc is also developing a gene-therapy for
SMA.
"Even with gene therapy competition we still think Spinraza
can achieve more than $1 billion-$2 billion in peak annual
revenue," Piper Jaffray & Co. analysts said.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)