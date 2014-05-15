BRIEF-Trading in Akbank resumed after 10 pct sharp rise in stock price
* Istanbul Stock Exchange suspended trading in shares of Akbank after stock price increases suddenly by 10 percent
SYDNEY May 16 Australian financial services company IOOF Holdings Ltd on Friday said it plans to buy smaller rival SFG Australia Ltd for about A$670 million ($626.42 million).
IOOF will pay the equivalent of A$0.90 for each SFG share via stock-swap arrangement, a 29 percent premium to SFG's closing price on Thursday, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.
The statement said the SFG board unanimously recommended the deal to shareholders. ($1 = 1.0696 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* New dividend is an increase of 5.3 percent compared to a common stock dividend of $0.19 per share declared in same period in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)