SYDNEY May 16 Australian financial services
company IOOF Holdings Ltd said on Friday it plans to
buy smaller rival SFG Australia Ltd for about A$670
million ($626.42 million), creating the country's third biggest
financial advice business.
The takeover comes amid a pickup in M&A activity in
Australia as businesses, buoyed by stabilising equity markets,
take advantage of low interest rates and take out more debt.
It also comes a year after SFG cancelled a takeover it was
planning of accounting firm WHK Group Ltd, which issued a profit
warning.
SFG agreed to be taken over by IOOF, the companies said in a
joint statement.
SFG shares jumped 21 percent to an all-time high of A$0.875
by 0150 GMT.
IOOF shares rose 2 percent to A$8.31.
In the statement, the companies said IOOF will pay the
equivalent of A$0.90 for each SFG share via a stock-swap
arrangement, representing a 29 percent premium to SFG's closing
price the previous day.
The combined company will be Australia's third biggest
advice business in terms of funds under advice, the companies
said.
The purchase will double the size of IOOF's advice and
distribution arm which will contribute 30 percent of revenue
compared to its current contribution of 14 percent, IOOF
Managing Director Christopher Kelaher said in the statement.
It said the SFG board unanimously recommended the deal to
shareholders and would vote in favour of it at a meeting to be
held in early August.
($1 = 1.0696 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates and Miral
Fahmy)