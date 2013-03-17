NEW YORK Rapper Tone Loc collapsed on stage late Saturday night during a performance in Des Moines, Iowa, according to news and video reports.

The Des Moines Register newspaper website said on Sunday that several news staff members attending the event reported that Loc completed a song and then fell onto the stage.

Amateur video posted on the website shows several emergency personnel kneeling over a prone body on a stage at the Bridge Bash, a St. Patrick's Day concert featuring Loc and other hip-hop artists.

Loc's condition was unknown on Sunday morning. A representative did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Concertgoers were ushered out of the concert area about five minutes after Loc collapsed, according to the website report.

The singer, whose hits include "Funky Cold Medina" and "Wild Thing," has collapsed on stage before, in Florida in 2009 and again in Atlanta in 2011, according to NBC News.

