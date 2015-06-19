June 19 The Iowa Supreme Court has rejected a state rule requiring doctors to see abortion patients in person, ruling that a regional Planned Parenthood unit can continue administering abortion-inducing medications using remote video technology.

The court ruled 6-0 that the rule, passed by the Iowa Board of Medicine, violated the state's constitution. The rule had been put on hold while the court considered the case. (Editing by Ted Botha and Chizu Nomiyama)