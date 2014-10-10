Oct 10 A high-profile patent spat over noise
cancelling headphones between Bose Corp and Beats Electronics
ended on Friday with the two sides settling the case out of
court.
The terms of the settlement were not being disclosed, a
spokeswoman for Bose said in an email, adding only that the
dispute had been "resolved."
Bose, which makes high-end sound systems and headphones,
filed the case last July in federal court in Delaware, alleging
Beats had willfully infringed upon five of its patents in its
Studio and Studio Wireless line of headphones.
Privately held Bose said it had lost profits and sales as a
result and was seeking unspecified damages from Beats, which
Apple Inc acquired this year for $3 billion.
A document filed with the court on Friday said both sides
would dismiss the case and bear their own costs and legal fees.
The two companies also asked the International Trade
Commission to suspend its investigation into the matter. Bose
had asked the commission to block the import of Beats'
noise-cancellation products from China, where they are
manufactured.
Beats headphones have become popular with music fans since
the company was founded by rap mogul Dr. Dre and music producer
Jimmy Iovine in 2006. Besides headphones, Beats has also entered
online music streaming, competing with the likes of Pandora and
Spotify.
A representative from Beats was not immediately available
for comment.
The suit is Bose Corp v. Beats Electronics LLC and Beats
Electronics International Ltd, in U.S. District Court for the
District of Delaware, No. 14-cv-00980.
(Reporting By Andrew Chung; Editing by Bernard Orr)