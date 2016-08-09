Aug 9 IP Group Plc, a UK-based venture capital company, says uncertainty after Brexit vote may affect specific funding for its portfolio companies in the short term.

* IP Group works with UK universities and funds startups in biotech, cleantech, healthcare and technology areas.

* Brexit could cut off funds flowing into various British universities, pressuring research and hurting many new university-based startups, Stifel analyst Ken Rumph says.

* IP Group shares fell to 152.9 pence at 0950 GMT, after rising as much as 2.93 percent to 164.9 pence earlier in the day. The stock is the biggest loser on the FTSE midcap index .

* Oxford Nanopore, in which IP Group has a 28 percent stake, may also have to delay its plans to list in London, due to market uncertainty surrounding Brexit, Rumph says.

* IP Group's holding in the DNA sequencing equipment maker accounts for the biggest chunk of its unlisted portfolio, which is heavily weighted towards healthcare.

* IP Group, which has holdings in 83 companies, adds that despite the market uncertainty around Brexit, its 174.7 million pounds ($226.74 million) cash balance and tie-ups with American universities will help it leverage its business in the second half of the year.

* The company reports an adjusted loss before tax of 31.1 million pounds in its first half ended June 30. It had reported a profit of 70.1 million pounds in the comparable period last year.

* Fair value of its portfolio rose about 10 percent to 525.7 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7705 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)