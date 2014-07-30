By Andrew Chung
| July 30
July 30 Global soccer superstar Cristiano
Ronaldo is also known to fans by the shorthand CR7, prompting
the company behind his line of sleek underwear to target a Rhode
Island man who has trademarked the letter-number combination,
according to a new lawsuit.
In a complaint filed Monday in Rhode Island federal court,
43-year-old fitness enthusiast Christopher Renzi said he had
received letters from lawyers for the Danish company JBS Textile
Group demanding he give up the trademark because it had
"imminent plans" to enter the U.S. market with Ronaldo's CR7
underwear.
JBS has also asked the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to
cancel Renzi's trademark, according to court documents. Renzi is
seeking the court's declaration that he owns the trademark.
"We just want them to leave us alone," said Renzi's attorney
Michael Feldhuhn.
Attorneys for JBS could not be reached for comment.
Renzi registered the moniker in 2009 and has put it on jeans
and T-shirts, Feldhuhn said. He also has a website advertising a
seven-minute fitness workout, also under the CR7 name.
According to the complaint, Renzi adopted the mark based on
his initials and the day he was born, Oct. 7.
Court materials showed that JBS, which said it holds the
"exclusive, worldwide license" to market Ronaldo's CR7
underwear, believed Renzi trademarked CR7 specifically to profit
from Ronaldo's soaring fame.
CR7 was "so closely tied to the fame and reputation of
Cristiano Ronaldo, that a connection with the soccer player
would immediately be presumed by the general public when
encountering" Renzi's branded clothes, said JBS's filing with
the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.
The 29-year-old Ronaldo, who plays for the Spanish club Real
Madrid, is one of the most highly paid and recognizable athletes
in the world. He has marketing deals with numerous major
companies. His Facebook page has more than 93 million "likes."
One of his latest postings shows a behind-the-scenes
underwear photo shoot for a CR7 campaign launching "next week."
Besides underwear, his brand is already expanding into
shirts and shoes.
Ronaldo is a more famous user of CR7, Feldhuhn said, "but
it's really based on who's using it first. We can show we were
the first use of the CR7 name in commerce in America."
Feldhuhn added, "They don't really have the trademark rights
because they haven't used it."
The case is Christopher Renzi v. JBS Textile Group A/S and
Cristiano Ronaldo a.k.a. Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro,
U.S. District Court for Rhode Island. Case No. 14-cv-00341.
