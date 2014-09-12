By Andrew Chung
| Sept 12
Sept 12 A federal judge has ruled in favor of
Sony Corp in a long-running case, overturning a jury
verdict for L-3 Communications Corp and invalidating
several parts of an image sensor patent held by the defense
contractor.
Judge Richard Andrews of the U.S. District Court in Delaware
said on Friday that the jury in 2013 was wrong to find L-3's
patent claims were not "obvious," a key criteria to ensure an
invention is sufficiently unique to be patented.
New York-based L-3, which supplies a wide range of military
and civil electronics equipment and services, sued Sony in 2010
over a patent for the image sensors, which it said were
originally developed for military low-light applications.
L-3 said Sony infringed the patent by using the technology
in its digital still and video cameras, computers and mobile
phones.
Sony counter-sued, asking the court to declare the patent
claims invalid. A trial was held in 2013, but the jury
determined the patent was valid.
Sony demanded that the judge overturn the finding, which
Andrews did, ruling that L-3's patent only described "obvious"
additions to technology that already existed.
Representatives from Sony and L-3 could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The ruling comes only a month after L3 announced that an
employee complaint had exposed accounting misconduct at the
company, prompting it to fire four people, revise two years of
earnings statements and cut its earnings forecast.
The case is L-3 Communications Corp v. Sony Corp et al, No.
10-cv-00734, in U.S. District Court for the District of
Delaware.
(Reporting By Andrew Chung; Editing by Ted Botha and Andre
Grenon)