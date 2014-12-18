BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 IP Strategy AG :
* Announces repositioning and change of company's name into OTI Greentech AG
* Newly appointed supervisory board elected Alexander Lattmann as Chairman of supervisory board and Joseph Armstrong as new Managing Director of company
* In future, company will operate under name OTI Greentech AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR