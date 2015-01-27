Jan 27 IP Strategy AG :
* Finalization of reverse merger proceeds according to plan
* Recording of contribution in kind in commercial register
expected for February
* Stock exchange listing effective immediately for OTI
Greentech AG
* Name change from former IP Strategy AG to OTI Greentech AG
has now been entered in commercial register
* Next step will be to incorporate entire operating business
of existing Swiss OTI Greentech Group AG into company
* Shareholders of Swiss OTI Greentech Group AG have already
submitted over 99.5 percent of shares to trustee for exchange
* Share capital of OTI Greentech Group AG will then be
around 22.1 million euros ($24.90 million), divided into an
equal number of no-par value shares
* Once these steps have been implemented, annual revenue of
listed OTI Greentech Group AG will exceed 20 million euros
($1 = 0.8876 euros)
