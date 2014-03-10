By Soyoung Kim
| NEW YORK, March 10
Pincus is looking to sell education software maker iParadigms
and has tapped Evercore Partners Inc to assist with the
effort, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
IParadigms, based in Oakland, California, makes Web-based
solutions for plagiarism prevention and claims more than 1
million educators use its products to check students' papers for
originality and online grading.
The company is estimated to earn around $50 million before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and may fetch 15
times that amount, or roughly $750 million, some of the people
said.
All the people asked not to be named because the process is
not public. Representatives for Warburg Pincus declined to
comment, while iParadigms and Evercore did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Warburg Pincus made a controlling investment in the firm in
2008 for an undisclosed amount.
IParadigms was founded by graduate student researchers at
University of California Berkeley who created software to
monitor the recycling of papers in their undergraduate classes.
Its product offerings, which serve more than 10,000
institutions in 126 countries, include Turnitin for instructors,
iThenticate for research professionals, WriteCheck for students
and Turnitin for Admissions professionals, according to its
website.