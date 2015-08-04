Aug 4 TeamHealth Holdings Inc said it would buy IPC Healthcare Inc in a deal valued at $1.6 billion to expand its business that supplies doctors to U.S. hospitals.

TeamHealth is offering $80.25 for every IPC share, a premium of 37.3 percent to IPC's Monday closing price of $56.46. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)