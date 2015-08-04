UPDATE 2-ConocoPhillips posts surprise loss on higher-than-expected costs
* Sees 2nd-qtr production of 1.495 million-1.535 million boepd
Aug 4 TeamHealth Holdings Inc said it would buy IPC Healthcare Inc in a deal valued at $1.6 billion to expand its business that supplies doctors to U.S. hospitals.
TeamHealth is offering $80.25 for every IPC share, a premium of 37.3 percent to IPC's Monday closing price of $56.46. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Luminus Management LLC reports 6.3 pct passive stake in Select Energy Services Inc as of April 20 - SEC filing