MUMBAI, March 25 India's Ipca Laboratories Ltd is aiming to make all of its plants facing import alerts from the United States compliant with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rules by December, an executive said on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear who made the remarks, which came in an analyst conference call with Ipca's Managing Director Premchand Godha and company secretary Harish Kamath.

The U.S. FDA had banned imports to the United States from Ipca's Pithampur and Silvassa plants.

The U.S. regulator had in January banned imports from a separate central Indian manufacturing plant of Ipca, citing violations of standard production practices. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)