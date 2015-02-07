MUMBAI Feb 5 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2014 versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless otherwise stated.

Net profit 0.41 vs 1.39

Net sales 7.34 vs 8.22

NOTE: IPCA Laboratories Ltd is an Indian drugmaker. The results are standalone. SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/16tMrQe (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by)