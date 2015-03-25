Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules in foil strips are arranged on a table in this picture illustration taken in Ljubljana September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic/Files

MUMBAI Shares in generic drugmaker IPCA Laboratories(IPCA.NS) slumped as much 13.6 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an import alert against two of its plants.

The stock was down 13.2 percent to 667.70 rupees at 11:40 a.m.

The U.S. FDA said the import alert would apply to IPCA's Pithampur and Silvassa units in a notice posted on the regulator's website on Tuesday.

U.S. regulator had in January banned imports from a central Indian manufacturing plant of IPCA, citing violations of standard production practices.

