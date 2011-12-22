* IPCom says has sued about 100 German retailers
* IPCom won injunction against HTC almost 3 years ago
* Ruling became enforceable after HTC pulled appeal
FRANKFURT, Dec 22 Patent firm IPCom said
it sued about 100 German retailers for patent infringement,
saying they continued selling phones made by HTC
beyond a deadline it had imposed earlier this month.
IPCom said in a statement on Thursday that it sent the
retailers cease and desist requests on Dec. 6, asking them to
stop selling HTC's 3G handsets by Dec. 20 following a ruling by
a German district court in 2009 in a patent dispute with HTC.
"Since this deadline has passed without any of the retailers
complying, IPCom has sued them for infringement of patent #100A
themselves," IPCom said.
A court in Mannheim, Germany, ruled in February 2009 against
HTC in a patent fight with IPCom, allowing an injunction against
sales of HTC phones using UMTS technology, and setting a penalty
of up to 250,000 euros ($326,200) each time the injunction was
contravened.
In late November, a court in Karlsruhe, Germany, said the
injunction against HTC smartphone sales in Germany could be
enforced after HTC had dropped an appeal.
Possible fines from the German court could cost millions of
euros and hurt HTC's position in one of its key markets. The
company sells around 2 million smartphones a year in Germany,
some 4-5 percent of the group's total, according to research
firm IDC.
($1 = 0.7664 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tarmo Virki; Editing by
David Cowell)