BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate purchases investment property in Salmiya
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Investment Property Databank: * UK commercial property values fall 0.8 percent in Q3 versus -1 percent in
Q2-IPD * UK commercial property total return 0.7 percent in Q3, versus 0.4 percent in
Q2-IPD
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
VALLETTA, June 4 Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat won a second term in office after calling a snap parliamentary election last month to counter allegations of corruption against his wife and some of his political allies.