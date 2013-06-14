New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
LONDON, June 14 Investment Property Databank: * UK commercial property values rise for the first time in 18 months, up by
0.01 percent in may-ipd * UK commercial property total return 0.6 percent in may versus 0.5 percent in
April-ipd
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.