Sept 4 Specialized laser maker IPG Photonics
Corp agreed to buy privately owned J.P. Sercel
Associates for an undisclosed amount, adding precision laser
products to its portfolio.
The Oxford, Massachusetts-based IPG said the deal will lower
its 2012 profit by 1 to 2 cents per share and add about $4
million in revenue during the year.
IPG, which makes laser systems used for cutting, welding and
engraving, said the deal will help it gain a stronger foothold
in the $800 million precision laser market, IPG's CEO Valentin
Gapontsev said.
IPG expects the acquisition to add to its profit in 2013.