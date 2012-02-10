* Sees Q1 EPS $0.54-$0.64 vs est $0.54

* Sees Q1 rev $115 mln-$125 mln vs est $115.8 mln

* Q4 EPS $0.64 vs est $0.65

* Q4 rev up 22 pct to $123.5 mln

* Shares rise 9 pct

Feb 10 Specialised laser maker IPG Photonics Corp forecast a first quarter largely above Wall Street expectations, softening the blow of weaker-than-expected results in its latest reported quarter.

The strong outlook drove the stock up 9 percent to $58.33 in early trade on Friday on the Nasdaq.

The fiber laser market has been seeing strong demand especially in China, driven by semiconductor and telecom companies which use lasers for precision welding and cutting to manufacture chips.

The company warned that it was "mindful of the economic environments in Europe and China," but said the long-term prospects in both regions were promising.

The Oxford, Massachusetts-based company expects first-quarter earnings of 54 cents to 64 cents a share, on revenue of $115 million to $125 million.

For the first quarter, analysts were expecting earnings of 54 cents a share, on revenue of $115.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to IPG was $31.1 million, or 64 cents a share, compared with $27.1 million, or 56 cents a share, a year ago.

This result misses the 65-cents-a-share profit analysts had expected.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $123.5 million for the period, but came in below market expectations of $128.6 million.