Nov 26 IP Group Plc :

* IP Group Plc portfolio company Genomics raises £10.3m

* Funding came from new investors, including funds managed by Invesco Perpetual, Lansdowne Partners, Woodford Investment Management and Wylie Family Trust

* Following completion of financing round, IP Group's undiluted beneficial stake of 16.7% in Genomics is valued at £4.3 million

* Fundraising has resulted in an unrealised fair value gain to IP Group of £2.3 million and a fair value gain of £1.0m to IP Venture Fund II