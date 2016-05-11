ABU DHABI May 11 Abu Dhabi's state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) said on Wednesday that it had paid interest of $52.4 million due on bonds guaranteed by troubled Malaysian state fund 1MDB, after 1MDB defaulted on them.

IPIC said this marked a third default by 1MDB. The Abu Dhabi company said it would step up its demands for 1MDB and the Malaysian government to compensate IPIC for its exposure to 1MDB; it said it was now owed $1.2 billion plus accrued interest.

1MDB has been disputing its obligations to IPIC under a debt restructuring agreement involving the companies last June. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)