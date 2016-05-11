Home Capital names new director; initial investor to step down
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
ABU DHABI May 11 Abu Dhabi's state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) said on Wednesday that it had paid interest of $52.4 million due on bonds guaranteed by troubled Malaysian state fund 1MDB, after 1MDB defaulted on them.
IPIC said this marked a third default by 1MDB. The Abu Dhabi company said it would step up its demands for 1MDB and the Malaysian government to compensate IPIC for its exposure to 1MDB; it said it was now owed $1.2 billion plus accrued interest.
1MDB has been disputing its obligations to IPIC under a debt restructuring agreement involving the companies last June. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
TEL AVIV, May 18 Wandera, a provider of mobile security and data management for enterprises, said on Thursday it raised $27.5 million in equity and venture debt financing, bringing its total funding so far to $50 million.