DUBAI, June 14 Abu Dhabi state-fund aabar
Investments bought a 21.6 percent stake in Dubai builder Arabtec
for a value of 827.6 million dirhams ($225.32
million), an income statement by the fund's parent firm IPIC
showed on Thursday.
The stake purchase shows aabar valued Arabtec at around $1
billion. Arabtec currently has a market value of $1.2 billion
following an 88-percent surge in the share price in 2012.
Aabar, which owns stakes in high-profile names such as
German carmaker Daimler and commodities trader
Glencore, has been quietly building its stake in
Arabtec this year through market purchases.
The Abu Dhabi firm first raised its Arabtec stake to
disclosure levels in March when it emerged it owned 5.3 percent
in the builder. It later doubled the stake to 10.5 percent
through another subsidiary. Arabtec eventually said in May that
the fund owns a 20.8 percent stake in the company.
Aabar had dropped a $1.7 billion bid for a 70-percent stake
in Arabtec two years ago. Months later, Aabar delisted from the
Abu Dhabi bourse after it was taken private by IPIC.
Arabtec may also secure joint projects from aabar on the
back of a $2 billion deal signed between the fund and China
State Construction Engineering Corp this year, the
income statement showed.
The deal would develop real estate projects in Abu Dhabi and
would "identify potential joint projects including those in
which Arabtec Holding may be involved", said the statement.
The agreement signed in May would see Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd providing
aabar with funding, while China State Construction will be the
contractor.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
