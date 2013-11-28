LONDON Nov 28 Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund
International Petroleum Investment Co is self-arranging a $2
billion refinancing loan, according to banking sources.
The loan will be split between a $1 billion three-year
facility paying a margin of 40 basis points (bps) over LIBOR and
a $1 billion five-year facility paying a margin of 50 bps over
LIBOR, with both tranches paying utilisation fees on top, one of
the bankers said.
The deal, which is expected to be completed as a club loan,
will be provided by around 12 banks, the banker added.
IPIC last tapped the international loan market in March 2012
when it signed a $850 million, three-year refinancing loan with
mandated lead arrangers BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, DBS and Standard Chartered. That loan paid all-in pricing
of around 100 bps, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The company is rated Aa3 by Moody's and AA by Fitch and S&P.
IPIC was not immediately available for comment.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)