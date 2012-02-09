LONDON Feb 9 Abu Dhabi's International
Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) has approached banks to refinance
its $850 million syndicated loan from 2009, and the new deal is
expected to establish a much-needed pricing benchmark for the
region, bankers said.
IPIC -- one of the region's most high profile and most
prolific loan borrowers -- is expected to suffer a price hike on
its new deal as international lenders continue to face stretched
liquidity, and European lenders grapple with sourcing U.S.
dollars, the bankers said.
Nevertheless, IPIC has taken a tough stance on pricing in
its opening negotiations with lenders, they added. "IPIC is
targeting very aggressive pricing - they won't get what they are
asking for," one European banker said.
Alternatively, IPIC could repay the loan and get funds from
another source, the banker added.
IPIC was not immediately available for comment.
Loan activity among Gulf-based firms has been scarce since
the peak of the market in 2007. In 2011, companies in the Gulf
raised just $15 billion in loans, compared with $30 billion in
2010 and $114.7 billion in 2007, according to Thomson Reuters
LPC data.
IPIC's $850 million, three-year loan was signed in February
2009 with a 300 basis points (bps) margin. The margin dropped
sharply to 50 bps on the company's last loan, a $1.5 billion,
one-year bridge facility signed in June last year, though this
was a special case that bankers stress will not be repeated.
The 2009 deal, used to purchase a 17.6 percent stake in Oil
Search, was signed with mandated arrangers Abu Dhabi Commercial
Bank, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, First Gulf Bank, Natixis
and RBS.
IPIC is rated AA by Standard and Poor's and Aa3 by Moody's.
