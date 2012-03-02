By Michelle Meineke
LONDON, March 2
LONDON, March 2 Abu Dhabi's International
Petroleum Investment Company has signed an $850 million,
three-year syndicated loan with mandated lead arrangers Barcap,
BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, DBS and Standard
Chartered, bankers said.
The refinancing carries all-in pricing of approximately 100
basis points (bps), which deterred some liquidity-strapped
lenders from supporting the deal, bankers said.
However, the sovereign fund's high profile and strong
relationships with international lenders meant it was able to
attract the support it needed, they added.
IPIC was not immediately available to comment.
The dual-currency option also helped lenders facing rising
dollar costs, with the final split at $170 million and 505
million euros ($667 million), the bankers said.
IPIC is refinancing the $850 million, three-year loan it
signed in February 2009, which was used to fund the purchase of
a 17.6 percent stake in Oil Search Ltd, an oil and gas firm with
interests in Papua New Guinea.
The loan, one of the first to be completed in the region
after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, paid 300 bps.
IPIC is rated AA by Standard and Poor's and Aa3 by Moody's.
($1 = 0.7573 euros)
(Reporting by Michelle Meineke; Editing by Will Waterman)