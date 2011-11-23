(Adds details, background)
ABU DHABI Nov 23 International Petroleum
Investment Co. (IPIC) has repaid $3.75 billion in debt ahead of
its 2013 maturity as part of its liquidity management strategy,
the Abu Dhabi investment vehicle said on Wednesday.
IPIC, which invests in the energy sector overseas on behalf
of the Abu Dhabi government, took the two facilities in 2010.
"Our issuance and subsequent prepayments of our facilities
clearly demonstrate that IPIC is prudently managing its
liabilities," Khadem al-Qubaisi, IPIC's managing director, said
in a statement.
State-owned IPIC, which has stakes in Spain's Cepsa
and Austrian oil group OMV, priced a bumper
$3.75 billion three-tranche deal in October which it said would
be used to refinance debt.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Amran Abocar)