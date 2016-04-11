DUBAI, April 11 Abu Dhabi's International
Petroleum Investment Co. (IPIC) is in talks with
banks about issuing a bond denominated in euros, three sources
aware of the matter said on Monday, with the cash to be used to
refinance an upcoming maturity.
Should the transaction materialise, it would be a rare bond
sale from an Abu Dhabi government-related entity, meaning it
would likely garner significant interest from international
investors keen to add the highly-rated emirate to their
portfolios.
IPIC, rated two notches below the top AAA rating by all
three international rating agencies, is talking to the nine
banks that backed a 3.6 billion euro loan issued on behalf of
its subsidiary Aabar Investments in March this year about the
new bond issue, two of the sources said.
The proceeds of the potential bond will be used to refinance
an upcoming maturity, the sources added. IPIC has a 1.25 billion
euro bond that was originally sold in 2011 and falls due in
mid-May, according to Thomson Reuters data.
A spokesman for IPIC didn't immediately respond to a request
for comment. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the
information is not public.
The bond sale still needs the approval of the emirate's Debt
Management Office before it can proceed, according to one of the
two sources, as well as the third source.
The office must sign off on all bond issues by the emirate's
government-related entities; a process put in place to avoid a
sovereign-linked debt crisis similar to that suffered by
neighbouring Dubai at the turn of the decade.
The nine banks that provided the loan to Aabar in March
were: Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Intesa
Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Natixis,
Societe Generale and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
IPIC invests in oil and gas-related assets for the Abu Dhabi
government. Bankers have pointed out in the past that with many
of its main revenue-generating assets in Europe, including
Austrian chemicals company Borealis and Spanish
energy firm CEPSA, it makes sense for IPIC to borrow in euros
instead of dollars, to which the United Arab Emirates Dirham is
pegged.
