LONDON/DUBAI May 11 Abu Dhabi state-owned
International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) has
selected the nine banks which lent to its subsidiary for its own
euro-denominated bond issue, sources aware of the matter said.
However, the bond is unlikely to be issued any time soon due
to IPIC's deepening row with troubled Malaysian state investment
fund 1MDB. IPIC offered guarantees against its former partner's
debt and provided it with cash in exchange for assets, but both
are now involved in a spat over the obligations.
"Having answers to all the questions stemming from 1MDB will
be important for securing investor support," said one of the
sources, who declined to be named.
IPIC declined to comment.
Sources said IPIC has selected the lenders which provided
Aabar Investments with a 3.6 billion euro loan in
March - Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Intesa
Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Natixis,
Societe Generale and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
Last month sources said a euro bond would be used to
refinance existing IPIC debt.
IPIC has a 1.25 billion euro bond maturing on May 14,
according to Thomson Reuters data. The fund will likely have to
repay that debt using another source, such as existing cash
reserves, and then raise the new bond at a later date.
Abu Dhabi state entities are lining up to sell bonds after
the government's blockbuster $5 billion deal last month -- its
first international debt sale in seven years which came after a
lull in issuance from the emirate.
Fellow state-owned investment fund Mubadala sold
a $500 million seven-year bond on Monday, while banks were due
to respond last Sunday to Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
(TAQA), which had invited them to pitch for arranger
roles on a potential bond offering.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy in London and David French in Dubai;
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)