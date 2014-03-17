LONDON, March 17 UBS is to act as joint bookruner on the initial public offering (IPO) of Italy's Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, the bank said on Monday.

Anima said in February that it would list the Milan Stock Exchange, aiming to boost its value and develop the business. Sources told Reuters that 55 percent of the company would be floated. (Reporting By Freya Berry)