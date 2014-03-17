BRIEF-Xenith Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Xenith Bankshares- net interest income after provision for loan losses was $24.84 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to $14.79 million
LONDON, March 17 UBS is to act as joint bookruner on the initial public offering (IPO) of Italy's Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, the bank said on Monday.
Anima said in February that it would list the Milan Stock Exchange, aiming to boost its value and develop the business. Sources told Reuters that 55 percent of the company would be floated. (Reporting By Freya Berry)
NEW YORK, April 26 The loss of a multi-billion dollar contract with Anthem Inc comes with a silver lining for some shareholders of Express Scripts Holding Co : a higher likelihood that the pharmaceutical benefits manager (PBM) gets scooped up in a deal.