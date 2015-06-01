June 1 At Home Stores LLC has selected banks to
prepare for an initial public offering that could value the home
decor chain at around $1 billion, including debt, people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The Plano, Texas-based big box retailer, owned by private
equity firm AEA Investors LP, has picked Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Bank of America Corp to lead a potential IPO
that could come later this year, the people said.
The people declined to be named because the matter is not
public. Representatives for At Home, AEA Investors, Goldman
Sachs and Bank of America declined to comment.
At Home, which was founded in 1979 and operates 88 stores
throughout the South and Midwest selling items such as rugs,
wall decor and furniture, changed its name from Garden Ridge as
part of a rebranding effort last year. The company competes with
retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond
Inc and Home Depot Inc.
AEA acquired At Home in October 2011 for $715 million from
investment firm Three Cities Research.
At Home generates annual revenue of over $400 million,
according to Moody's Investor Service.
