SAO PAULO, Aug 23 Second-hand car dealership
AutoBrasil filed on Thursday to sell shares to finance
expansion, as the once-thriving market for initial public
offerings in Latin America's largest economy struggles.
Rio de Janeiro-based AutoBrasil, the by-product of a series
of mergers among small dealerships, and shareholders such as
holding company InvestParts hired the investment-banking units
of BTG Pactual, Credit Suisse Group and
Itau Unibanco Holding to manage the transaction,
according to a securities filing.
Details on the plan such as the amount of shares that could
be put on offer were not made available in the filing.
According to the filing, AutoBrasil, which was created in
April, has 215 stores across 15 Brazilian states. It has a 1.2
percent market share of the 85 billion reais ($42 billion)
second-hand car market.
The plan comes amid a difficult year for the sector, which
has seen sales lose steam in the wake of an economic downturn
and rising household debt. This year, commercial banks have cut
back on loan disbursements for vehicle financing following a
surge in delinquencies in the segment.
At the same time, the AutoBrasil plan is facing a more
selective market for IPOs. Investors, who have steered clear of
most IPOs in Brazil for the past year as Europe's debt crisis
worsened, will keep shunning companies with insufficient track
records, poor earnings visibility, or vulnerability to a
downturn.
Instead of IPOs, more investors have been buying Brazilian
follow-on offerings in which risk is easier to assess.
So far, only four IPOs have priced this year in Latin
America's largest economy - and stocks for those companies have
traded in line or slightly below their listing price. Another
seven attempts to float companies in the Sao Paulo Stock
Exchange folded due to challenging market conditions or the
inability to lure potential buyers.
AutoBrasil will use the proceeds from the primary offering
to fund day-to-day operations and open about 60 stores within
three years. Sales of used cars in Brazil totaled 155 billion
reais last year, with so-called seminovos, or cars with less
than six years of use, being more than half that amount.
BTG Pactual's FIP Gulf II, a private-equity investment
vehicle, is one of AutoBrasil shareholders.