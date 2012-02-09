SAO PAULO Feb 9 Tourism company Brasil Travel Turismo and its shareholders dropped plans to sell shares in an initial public offering due to lack of investor demand, International Financing Review said on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

The company on Wednesday cut the suggested price per share to 1,000 reais ($578) from a prior range of 1,250 reais to 1,650 reais. Brasil Travel, the by-product of about 35 mergers, and shareholders said in a securities filing last month that they planned to offer up to 878,255 common shares.

Brasil Travel hired the investment banking units of Credit Suisse Group, Barclays Plc, Flow Corretora and Banco Santander to manage the IPO.