SAO PAULO Feb 9 Tourism company Brasil
Travel Turismo and its shareholders dropped plans to sell shares
in an initial public offering due to lack of investor demand,
International Financing Review said on Thursday, citing sources
with knowledge of the situation.
The company on Wednesday cut the suggested price per share
to 1,000 reais ($578) from a prior range of 1,250 reais to 1,650
reais. Brasil Travel, the by-product of about 35 mergers, and
shareholders said in a securities filing last month that they
planned to offer up to 878,255 common shares.
Brasil Travel hired the investment banking units of Credit
Suisse Group, Barclays Plc, Flow Corretora
and Banco Santander to manage the IPO.